Daquis-led Cignal denies Choco Mucho 5-set comeback, stays in PVL semis hunt

Cignal captain Rachel Anne Daquis leads a balanced attack as the HD Spikers nearly blow a two-set lead against the Choco Mucho Flying Titans

MANILA, Philippines – The Cignal HD Spikers staved off approaching the brink of PVL All-Filipino Conference elimination after denying the Choco Mucho Flying Titans a five-set comeback attempt, 25-14, 25-11, 19-25, 17-25, 15-11, at the PhilSports Arena on Thursday, March 2.

Rachel Anne Daquis continued to be an ageless wonder in the two-hour marathon, leading the way with 17 points off 14 attacks and 3 aces as Cignal rose to a 2-4 record after snapping a two-game skid.

Ces Molina likewise scored 17 while Roselyn Doria added 15 points, scattering 8 attacks, 4 aces, and 3 blocks in the win.

Fresh off giving up the third and fourth sets to the Titans, the HD Spikers barely got their heads above water to start the final frame, leading by just one, 7-6, after a Jerrili Malabanan service error.

Cignal nonetheless found new life after opening a 10-6 window off a pivotal 3-0 charge, capped by a Molina crosscourt kill.

Although Choco Mucho inched within two, 11-13, near the end, Daquis took matters into her own hands with back-to-back points – the latter being a game-winning joust against Deanna Wong.

“We know that this would be a good match, because we know how well Choco Mucho moves as a team. We also know how well their coaching staff plans,” said Cignal head coach Shaq delos Santos in Filipino.

“I’m proud of my team because we also moved well, survived, and maintained a good attitude.”

Kat Tolentino and Isa Molde also notched a pair of game-high 17-point outings in the heartbreaking loss, while Des Cheng saw her 14-point effort – including a 9-point eruption in the fourth set alone – go down the drain.

Cignal now looks to keep its fire alive amid a lengthy nine-day break and prepare for the streaking PLDT High Speed Hitters on Saturday, March 11, 6:30 pm, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Choco Mucho, meanwhile, heads back to the drawing board as the contending F2 Cargo Movers are next in its schedule on Tuesday, March 7, 6:30 pm. – Rappler.com