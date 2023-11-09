UST Tigresses look to upset NU Lady Bulldogs’ repeat SSL title bid 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Once on the brink of elimination, the UST Golden Tigresses hope to make the most of their finals stint against the unbeaten NU Lady Bulldogs in the Shakey’s Super League preseason volleyball tournament

MANILA, Philippines – UST aims to sustain its no-quit form as the Golden Tigresses try to spoil the NU Lady Bulldogs’ bid for another crown in the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship Season 2.

“I like the players’ attitude. They don’t easily give up,” Lerma Giron, deputy mentor of UST head coach Kungfu Reyes, said in Filipino.

The best-of-three women’s volleyball title series kicks off at 5 pm on Friday, November 10, at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

Super rookie Angeline Poyos led the Tigresses in their march to the finals, sizzling with 21 points on 17 hits and 4 blocks in their 25-21, 25-20, 19-25, 25-20 triumph over the FEU Lady Tamaraws in the knockout semifinals last weekend.

Jonna Perdido and Regina Jurado also came through with a combined 29 points for the Tigresses, who nearly squandered a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals against the St. Benilde Lady Blazers.

“The players really fought, but what happened against St. Benilde must not happen again,” said Giron. “We should not let go. That’s what we learned.”

The Tigresses, indeed, never let up after absorbing a tough 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 23-25, 11-15 loss to the Lady Blazers in Game 1 of the quarterfinals.

Armed with a win-once bonus, UST took care of business with a 25-15, 25-16, 19-25, 32-30 win over St. Benilde in the do-or-die Game 2.

NU, meanwhile, cruised its way to the title round as the Lady Bulldogs have yet to drop a set.

“Going to the finals, it will be more competitive. There’s no goal that we have to win in straight sets. Our goal is to win,” said NU coach Norman Miguel in Filipino.

“The pressure diminishes if we’re not thinking about winning at 3-0. I don’t like that. Of course, our opponent also works hard.”

With a star-studded cast led by Alyssa Solomon and Bella Belen, the Lady Bulldogs downed the Adamson Lady Falcons, 25-13, 26-24, 25-20, in the semifinals.

The defending champions also made short work of the UE Lady Warriors in the quarterfinals after sweeping Pool A in the prelims and Pool E in the playoffs.

UST bowed to NU in the elimination round, 25-19, 25-20, 25-16.

Last season, the Tigresses also yielded to the Lady Bulldogs, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17, in the the semifinals before losing to the Lady Falcons in the bronze-medal match to settle for fourth place.

All SSL games are accessible across all platforms live and on-demand through the social media pages of Plus Network and SSL with Solar Sports, Blast TV and Aliw Channel 23 as TV partners.

FEU and Adamson will dispute the bronze at 3 pm on Friday, while eliminated teams collide in the classification, with Ateneo and Arellano battling at 9 am, and UE and St Benilde colliding at 11 am at Rizal Memorial Coliseum. – Rappler.com