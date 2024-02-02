Gadget release roundup: January, February 2024

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – Looking for a new phone or laptop? Check out our list of key gadget and device releases in the Philippines from January and February 2024. This list will be updated as we receive more news of local releases.
Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2-inch tablet
Huawei says this is its “thinnest and lightest yet.” It features a high-contrast OLED display, 88-watt wired fast-charging (0%-to-85% charge in 40 minutes), WPS Office productivity suite, and Harmony OS4 operating system.
Price: P59,999
Availability: February 2
Huawei MateBook D 16 2024
Huawei touts this laptop’s sleekness, faster and more far-reaching Wi-Fi connectivity with its Huawei “Metaline Antenna,” up to an Intel Core i9 processor, long battery life, Windows 11 Home operating system, and AI features for teleconferencing.
The 2024 line includes both 12th generation models and newer 13th generation models.
Price: P38,999 to P69,999
Availability: January 19
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13
The Redmi Note line’s appeal has always been its ability to offer great specs at an affordable price. This year’s line includes the Redmi Note 13, the Note 13 5G, the Note 13 Pro, the Note 13 Pro 5G, and the Note 13 Pro+ 5G.
We reviewed the lattermost, where we found that while the other models hold true to their affordability appeal, the top-of-the-line variant is having a slight identity crisis either as a budget-friendly release or a premium midranger.
Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, A25 5G
These units are Samsung’s most affordable 5G-capable models, featuring Super AMOLED displays, 5,000 mAh batteries, and 25-watt wired fast-charging.
Price: A15 starts at P10,990, A25 starts at P15,990
Availability: January 15
Samsung Galaxy S24
Samsung’s 2024 flagship model highlights its AI features such as language translation, interpreter feature, and AI image editing. Read our coverage of their launch event here last January 18, Manila time. Three models are available: the base S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra.
Price: P53,990 to P106,990
Availability: February 19; pre-orders ongoing
realme Note 50
The Note line is new for realme, with the Note 50 being the first model introduced. It’s notable for its very low price at P3,599, while including features such as a 6.7-inch display, sleek design, being IP54 water- and dust-proof, and a 90Hz refresh rate – features that are not usually seen or expected in a budget phone.
Price: P3,599
Availability: January 23
realme C67
Another budget release from realme, the C67 features a 108MP 3x zoom camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 chipset, 6.7-inch display, and 8GB RAM. It comes in 128GB and 256GB storage variants.
Price: Starts at P9,999
Availability: February 1
Honor X9b 5G
Videos of the phone being put in various durability tests have gone viral, with its main marketing push involving its toughness. It features a 108MP camera, an upgrade over its predecessor X9a’s 64MP shooter.
Price: P16,999
Availability: January 20
OPPO Reno 11 5G
OPPO’s newest flagship touts its portrait camera, and improved software for portrait photography, calling itself “The Portrait Expert.” The phone itself attempts to be eye-catching with its back having a textured look and hues. It’s available in a base variant and a Pro variant.
Price: P24,999 (base) and P31,999 (Pro)
Availability: February 1
Special edition Steelseries Dragon Arctis Nova 7 wireless gaming headphones
This limited edition version of the Arctis Nova 7, featuring 38 hours of battery life, a mic system with AI-assisted audio cleanup, and AirWeave Memory Foam cushions, has a design made to celebrate the 2024 Lunar New Year.
Price: P11,995
Availability: Pre-orders run from February 1 to 15
Sony Alpha 9 III camera
Sony’s newest pro camera is the first one that has a full-frame sensor with a global shutter system, which Sony says will further minimize image distortion, and improve capturing “split-second moments.”
Price: 349,599
Availability: Pre-orders run until February 4
– Rappler.com
