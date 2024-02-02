Gadget release roundup: January, February 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here are some of the new gadgets and devices you can buy this month!

MANILA, Philippines – Looking for a new phone or laptop? Check out our list of key gadget and device releases in the Philippines from January and February 2024. This list will be updated as we receive more news of local releases.

Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2-inch tablet

HUAWEI MATEPAD

Huawei says this is its “thinnest and lightest yet.” It features a high-contrast OLED display, 88-watt wired fast-charging (0%-to-85% charge in 40 minutes), WPS Office productivity suite, and Harmony OS4 operating system.

Price: P59,999

Availability: February 2

Huawei MateBook D 16 2024

Huawei touts this laptop’s sleekness, faster and more far-reaching Wi-Fi connectivity with its Huawei “Metaline Antenna,” up to an Intel Core i9 processor, long battery life, Windows 11 Home operating system, and AI features for teleconferencing.

The 2024 line includes both 12th generation models and newer 13th generation models.

Price: P38,999 to P69,999

Availability: January 19

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13

The Redmi Note line’s appeal has always been its ability to offer great specs at an affordable price. This year’s line includes the Redmi Note 13, the Note 13 5G, the Note 13 Pro, the Note 13 Pro 5G, and the Note 13 Pro+ 5G.

We reviewed the lattermost, where we found that while the other models hold true to their affordability appeal, the top-of-the-line variant is having a slight identity crisis either as a budget-friendly release or a premium midranger.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, A25 5G

These units are Samsung’s most affordable 5G-capable models, featuring Super AMOLED displays, 5,000 mAh batteries, and 25-watt wired fast-charging.

Price: A15 starts at P10,990, A25 starts at P15,990

Availability: January 15

Samsung Galaxy S24

SAMSUNG S24 ULTRA

Samsung’s 2024 flagship model highlights its AI features such as language translation, interpreter feature, and AI image editing. Read our coverage of their launch event here last January 18, Manila time. Three models are available: the base S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra.

Price: P53,990 to P106,990

Availability: February 19; pre-orders ongoing

realme Note 50

The Note line is new for realme, with the Note 50 being the first model introduced. It’s notable for its very low price at P3,599, while including features such as a 6.7-inch display, sleek design, being IP54 water- and dust-proof, and a 90Hz refresh rate – features that are not usually seen or expected in a budget phone.

Price: P3,599

Availability: January 23

realme C67

Another budget release from realme, the C67 features a 108MP 3x zoom camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 chipset, 6.7-inch display, and 8GB RAM. It comes in 128GB and 256GB storage variants.

Price: Starts at P9,999

Availability: February 1

Honor X9b 5G

HONOR X9B

Videos of the phone being put in various durability tests have gone viral, with its main marketing push involving its toughness. It features a 108MP camera, an upgrade over its predecessor X9a’s 64MP shooter.

Price: P16,999

Availability: January 20

OPPO Reno 11 5G

OPPO’s newest flagship touts its portrait camera, and improved software for portrait photography, calling itself “The Portrait Expert.” The phone itself attempts to be eye-catching with its back having a textured look and hues. It’s available in a base variant and a Pro variant.

Price: P24,999 (base) and P31,999 (Pro)

Availability: February 1

Special edition Steelseries Dragon Arctis Nova 7 wireless gaming headphones

ARCTIS NOVA

This limited edition version of the Arctis Nova 7, featuring 38 hours of battery life, a mic system with AI-assisted audio cleanup, and AirWeave Memory Foam cushions, has a design made to celebrate the 2024 Lunar New Year.

Price: P11,995

Availability: Pre-orders run from February 1 to 15

Sony Alpha 9 III camera

Sony’s newest pro camera is the first one that has a full-frame sensor with a global shutter system, which Sony says will further minimize image distortion, and improve capturing “split-second moments.”

Price: 349,599

Availability: Pre-orders run until February 4

– Rappler.com