NVIDIA, local retailers launch GeForce RTX 30-series builds

The builds are meant to make it easier for gamers with less technical expertise to find the right gaming PC

MANILA, Philippines – Graphics chip maker NVIDIA, together with local computer retailers PC Express and PCWorx, launched a set of PC builds powered by GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs and an entry-level option powered by an older generation RTX 2060 GPU last Wednesday, July 13.

The 30 series GPUs, such as the 3060, 3070, and 3080, are NVIDIA’s second-generation ray-tracing-enabled graphics cards, which made their debut in September 2020.

There are three main builds, depending on the budget and needs of the gamer, each anchored by a specific GPU. The “Overachievers” build is for esport players, powered by a GeForce 2060 to deliver solid frame rates to competitive multiplayer games that are not always the most graphically demanding. For those who play more taxing games, the retailers offer “Competitive Player” build fitted with a GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and the “Total Domination” build with an RTX 3080 GPU.

Here are the sample builds from PC Express, with pricing available upon inquiry:

Image from PC Express

On the other hand, PC Worx’s GeForce 3080 builds start at P99,000:

Image from PC Worx

While some PC gamers prefer building PCs on their own, and choosing every part to their specifications, Angelika Cruz, marketing manager of PC Worx, explains that their collaboration with NVIDIA seeks to make it easier for gamers with less technical expertise to find the right PC.

“Through this collaboration with NVIDIA, gamers and digital content creators only have to give a simple explanation of the specification they want when looking to buy or assemble their own PCs, after which they will be provided with a custom-built PC tailored to their needs,” Cruz said. – Rappler.com