Moreno ramps up attacks vs Robredo | Evening wRap
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno ramps up his criticisms against Vice President Leni Robredo, challenging her to deny her camp’s attempts to get him and others to withdraw.

The Comelec First Division junks the last disqualification case against presidential bet Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones says the current administration should not be blamed for the supposed learning crisis recently exposed by some teenage TV contestants’ lack of knowledge of basic historical facts.

Presidential aspirant Isko Moreno’s long-term vision for the Philippines under his watch is to turn it into the next Singapore. 

Actor Ezra Miller is arrested in Hawaii again, this time for second-degree assault. Meanwhile, Actor Johnny Depp testifies on Tuesday, April 19 he never struck his ex-wife Amber Heard. – Rappler.com

