Comelec division junks last disqualification case against Marcos Jr.

(1st UPDATE) Marcos Jr.'s disqualification saga, however, is far from over, as three appeals are still up for review by the Comelec en banc. Whatever the outcome, all roads will lead to the Supreme Court.

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections’ (Comelec) First Division dismissed the last disqualification case against late dictator’s son Ferdinand Marcos Jr., whose presidential bid has been haunted by the ghost of his tax conviction in the 1990s.

The First Division, composed of commissioners Socorro Inting, Aimee Ferolino, and Aimee Torrefranca-Neri, unanimously voted to dismiss the petition filed by Ilocano nga Pudno, whose lawyer is former elections chief and 1987 Constitution framer Christian Monsod.

The petition was resolved at a snail’s pace: It was filed on December 7, 2021, and deemed submitted for resolution after the submission of final arguments on January 17, 2022. Petitioners even formally followed-up with the Comelec two times.

Petitioners can appeal the ruling in the en banc, which is composed of the chairman and six commissioners, all appointees of President Rodrigo Duterte.

However, Commissioner George Garcia, Marcos’ former lawyer, is expected to inhibit himself from the en banc review.

Arguments

In dismissing the petition, the Comelec’s First Division said it was “not convinced” that Marcos Jr. committed a crime involving moral turpitude – a ground for disqualification under the election code – when he failed to file his income tax returns (ITRs) when he was vice governor, then governor of Iloilo in the 1980s.

It cited a 2009 Supreme Court ruling – a favorite case of the Marcoses – which said that “failure to file an income tax return is not a crime involving moral turpitude.”

While the Comelec acknowledged that such an argument is an obiter dictum, which means that it doesn’t necessarily set a precedent, “it is still a persuasive guide in settling controversies involving similar facts.”

The poll body also ruled that non-filing of ITRs is not tax evasion.

“Regardless of the fact that the non-filing of ITR was done repeatedly by [Marcos Jr.], there is still no tax evasion to speak of as no tax was actually intentionally avoided,” the ruling read. “He may have been neglectful in performing this obligation, it however does not reflect moral depravity.”

Other arguments denied by the First Division were:

that he was convicted of a crime that carries a jail sentence of 18 months

that he is disqualified from public office as a consequence of his conviction under the tax code

Not yet over

Despite the release of the latest ruling, the Comelec has yet to fully clear its desk of Marcos Jr. disqualification cases, less than three weeks before the high-stakes May 9 vote.

The following petitions are also the subject of an ongoing en banc review:

Lihaylihay vs Marcos (petition to declare nuisance) – junked by the Comelec Second Division

Buenafe et al vs Marcos (petition to cancel certificate of candidacy) – junked by the Second Division

Ilagan et al vs Marcos, Akbayan et al vs Marcos, Mangelen vs Marcos (consolidated disqualification petition) – junked by the First Division

The Comelec, under the leadership of new chairman Saidamen Pangarungan, has promised, however, that all pending Marcos Jr. disqualification cases would be resolved at the en banc level by end-April at the latest.

Without a Comelec en banc decision, appeals cannot be made to the Supreme Court, which is expected to rule on the matter with finality.

The prolonged resolution of the Marcos Jr. disqualification cases has opened the floodgates to multiple scenarios, such as what would happen if Marcos Jr. is disqualified before election day, or if he wins in the polls but is disqualified by final judgment after he is proclaimed president.

Rappler.com