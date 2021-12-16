Quiboloy’s ex-followers recount ordeal with pastor’s ‘kingdom’ | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

After prosecutors in Los Angeles, California, filed sex trafficking charges against preacher Apollo Quiboloy and other officials of his Davao City-based Kingdom of Jesus Christ organization, 3 former followers speak with Rappler to recount their ordeal.

The World Health Organization says there is preliminary evidence that COVID-19 vaccines may be less effective against the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

The Commission on Elections junks petitioners’ request for the release of Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr’s tax records.

Rappler’s website weathers a distributed denial-of-service or DDoS attack since Wednesday, December 15.

Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez is among the top 5 finalists for the pageant’s Beauty with a Purpose event. – Rappler.com