MTRCB suspends Badoy’s, Duterte’s SMNI shows | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board suspends for 14-days two Sonshine Media Network International programs.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) maintains its cap on InstaPay and PESONet fund transfer fees. Transfers via PESONet have no maximum limit and are posted by the end of the day.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen expresses condolences to China and offers her government’s help after an earthquake killed more than 100 people on the northern edge of the Qinghai-Tibetan plateau.

The Vatican approves a landmark ruling that Roman Catholic priests can administer blessings to same-sex couples, as long as they are not part of regular Church rituals or liturgies.

Another win for the sini-gang! The Philippines’ famous sour soup is recognized as one of the Best Dishes in the World for 2023 by international food database Taste Atlas. — Rappler.com