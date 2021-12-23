Philippines allows Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 5-11 year-olds | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippines’ Food and Drug Administration issues emergency use approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to be used among 5 to 11 year-olds. But it requires a lower dosage and lower concentration than those given to adults and youths aged 12 to 17.

Sniper fire injures two of the top bets of the Partido Demokratikong Pilipino and the local political party Team Asenso in Misamis Occidental Wednesday night, December 22. Former Oroquieta mayor Jason Almonte and Lopez Jaena town Mayor Michael Gutierrez were wounded and rushed to the hospital.

Oscar-nominated actor James Franco admits sleeping with students of an acting school he previously ran. He also says he struggled with a sex addiction and has been working to improve his behavior in recent years.

After being postponed on the day itself, the Miss World 2021 coronation night is rescheduled to March 16, 2022. It is still set to be globally televised from Puerto Rico. – Rappler.com