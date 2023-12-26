China accuses the Philippines of ‘seriously harming’ regional peace | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Chinese state media accuses the Philippines of repeatedly infringing on China’s territory in the South China Sea spreading false information and colluding with extraterritorial forces to cause trouble.

Senator Risa Hontiveros says AI and its deployment are not at ‘human scale’ as it is not moving at a pace where humans are able to adjust to it in an effective manner.

In his Christmas message, Pope Francis says children dying in wars, including in Gaza, are the ‘little Jesuses of today’ and Israeli strikes there were reaping an ‘appalling harvest’ of innocent civilians.

UP Fighting Maroons captain CJ Cansino apologizes over an incident at a carnival involving teammate Francis Lopez which was captured in a vlog that outraged and disappointed fans. – Rappler.com