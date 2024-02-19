Rodrigo, Sara Duterte allegedly seen leaving Quiboloy’s property with guns | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

A former Kingdom of Jesus Christ and Sonshine Media Network International researcher claims to have witnessed former president Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Sara Duterte leaving controversial preacher Apollo Quiboloy’s property in Davao City with bags of assorted firearms.

Surveys from the Social Weather Station and Octa Research reveal an increasing trust and approval among Filipinos toward the International Criminal Court investigation into former president Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody drug war.

Russian investigators have not yet established the cause of Alexei Navalny’s death and it is unclear how long until official conclusions are made.

The International Olympic committee denies Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao’s bid to be included in the 2024 Paris Games, citing the 40-year-old age limit for Olympic athletes.

Oppenheimer takes home five awards including Best Film and Best Original score at the British Academy Film and Television Awards on Sunday, February 18. — Rappler.com