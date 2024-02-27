Cops involved in killing of teen Jemboy Baltazar get light penalties | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Police officers of Navotas get light penalties after a court found only one guilty of homicide for the ‘mistaken’ killing of 17-year-old Jemboy Baltazar.

For the first time since she assumed the vice presidency, Sara Duterte issues a statement on the anniversary of the EDSA People Power revolution.

US President Joe Biden says Israel has agreed to halt military activities in Gaza for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

An Australian photographer says he was punched by Taylor Swift’s father on a wharf on Sydney Harbour after her final Sydney concert.

The country’s premier surfing capital, Siargao, sees a rebound in 2023 with more than 300% growth in tourist arrivals. — Rappler.com