Marcos now open to economic charter change | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is publicly warming up to the idea of an economic charter change. A year after saying it’s not his priority, he says January 23, ‘The 1987 Constitution was not written for a globalized world.’

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. extends the government’s deadline for public utility vehicles or PUVs to consolidate themselves into cooperatives or corporations by another three months, or until April 30, 2024.

A 23-year-old Filipino-Israeli soldier is among the 21 Israeli Defense Force personnel who died in a rocket attack while operating in central Gaza on Monday, January 22. The Philippine embassy in Tel Aviv announced the death of Sergeant First Class (Reserves) Cydrick Garin.

The collected number of signatures for people’s initiative for charter change allegedly already exceeded the required 12% of total registered voters. Albay Representative Joey Salceda says this January 24, despite controversy surrounding the issue.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announces the nominations for the 2024 Academy Awards or the Oscars. Historical biopic ‘Oppenheimer’ lands 13 nominations including Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Director. – Rappler.com