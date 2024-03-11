Hontiveros: Let Quiboloy face allegations | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Senator Risa Hontiveros urges fellow senators to set aside friendship after several of her colleagues called for the reversal of a Senate contempt order against Quiboloy.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Sunday, March 10, at least 13,000 terrorists were among Palestinians killed.

Three news agencies take down a photo of Kate Middleton with her family following concerns the image may have been manipulated or digitally altered.

Big and rising names from Hollywood gather on Sunday, March 10 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, USA, for the 2024 Academy Awards.

Oppenheimer takes home seven awards out of 13 nominations including Best Picture at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10. — Rappler.com