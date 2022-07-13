Sabin Aboitiz heads Marcos’ Private Sector Advisory Council | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Aboitiz Group chief executive officer Sabin Aboitiz is chosen by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to lead and convene the private sector, to help the government meet its economic objectives.

A Quezon City Regional Trial Court Judge denies Bulatlat’s request for a temporary restraining order, Wednesday, July 13.

More than 300,000 doses of unused AstraZeneca vaccines expired in a Department of Health warehouse in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees the country for the Maldives on Wednesday, July 13, sources tell Reuters.

Former UAAP courtside reporter Agatha Uvero accuses her ex-partner, PBA player Paul Desiderio, of physical and emotional abuse on Wednesday, July 13. – Rappler.com

