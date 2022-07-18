Pulse Asia: Most Filipinos find 2022 elections ‘credible’ | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

A recent Pulse Asia survey shows most Filipinos believe the May 9 elections were either ‘more credible now’ or ‘as credible as before.’

The Philippine women’s football team clinches its maiden AFF Women’s Championship title after stunning Thailand, 3-0, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium, Sunday, July 17.

In Sri Lanka, acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe declares a state of emergency, in a government notice released late on Sunday, July 17.

Ghana officially confirms two cases of the Marburg virus, a highly infectious disease similar to Ebola. The Ghana health service made the announcement Sunday, July 17, after two people died after testing positive for the virus earlier this month.

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez confirms her marriage to actor Ben Affleck in a newsletter Sunday, July 17. This comes a day after the couple obtained an official marriage license issued by Clark County in Nevada. – Rappler.com

