Vic Rodriguez denies resignation rumors | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Malacañang denies reports that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez has resigned. Rodriguez, who is a long-time Marcos aide, is also quick to shut down the rumors.

A YouTuber flagged for encouraging grooming minors continues to evade the authorities’ operations, the Philippine National Police Anti-cybercrime Group says on Thursday, July 21.

The agriculture department is looking to make an “urgent” purchase of fertilizer from another government – a move intended to give farmers access to cheaper fertilizer than what is currently available.

Joe Biden, the oldest person ever to serve as president of the United States, tests positive for COVID-19.

Kim Seon-ho gets emotional as he apologizes to his fans yet again for his involvement in an abortion controversy in 2021. – Rappler.com

Today’s Daily wRap has been brought to you by RED Fiber.