Crime scene DNA matches Degamo slay suspects | The wRap

The National Bureau of Investigation says DNA samples from crime scenes in the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo match those of four suspects in the massacre.

China’s foreign minister Qin Gang urges the United States to stop meddling in its affairs and harming its security in a phone call with his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken.

Most Filipinos feel safe in their homes and neighborhoods with 91% of surveyed residents in NCR and Balance Luzon feeling safe. Safety is measured through people’s perceptions of whether their neighborhoods are safe from drugs, thieves and whether it’s safe to walk these neighborhoods at night.

The White House bans three attendees from its Pride Month celebration after they went topless on the South Lawn on Saturday, June 10. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the behavior is ‘simply unacceptable.’

Filipina host and actress Pokwang files a petition for the deportation of her ex-partner Lee O’Brian and the cancellation of his visa. In an Instagram post, Pokwang shares a photo of the complaint affidavit, saying ‘This is it!’ — Rappler.com