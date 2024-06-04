Filipino soldiers did not point guns at Chinese Coast Guard — AFP | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines:

The Armed Forces of the Philippines denies Chinese state media claims that Filipino soldiers aboard the BRP Sierra Madre ‘pointed guns’ at China Coast Guard personnel.

All 50 Philippine National Police personnel of the Bamban Municipal Police Station were relieved from their duty Tuesday, June 4. The move is part of the ongoing investigation into the raid of Philippine offshore gaming operation Zun Yuan Technology in Barangay Anupul.

The Canlaon City government on Negros Island starts mandatory evacuations Tuesday, June 4, the morning after the eruption of Kanlaon volcano. All residents within three meters off the river downstream are told to evacuate immediately.

A group of United Nations experts call for all countries to recognize a Palestinian state to ensure peace in the Middle East. This, less than a week after Spain, Ireland, and Norway officially recognized a Palestinian state, prompting anger from Israel.

Former PVL Finals MVP and Petro Gazz Angels star import Janisa Johnson dies at 32 after her battle with colon cancer. – Rappler.com