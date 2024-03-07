Imelda ‘on path to recovery’ after hospital confinement, says President Marcos

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

RECOVERY. This file photo shows former first lady Imelda Marcos and family members at Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s rally in Mandaluyong.

Former first lady Imelda Marcos is 'feeling better,' according to her son President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said his mother, former first lady Imelda Marcos, was feeling better days after she was admitted to the hospital for slight pneumonia and fever.

The chief executive paid his mother a visit after arriving in Manila from Melbourne on Wednesday night, March 6.

“In consultation with her medical team, it has been confirmed that her fever is gradually subsiding, and she is on the path to recovery,” he said in a post on X on Thursday, March 7.

“We’ve decided to keep her in the hospital until she finishes her prescribed course of antibiotic treatment. This measure will also afford her the necessary rest and continuous medical supervision,” he added.

The President’s sister, Senator Imee Marcos, first confirmed on Tuesday, March 5, that their 94-year-old mother was brought to a medical facility after bouts of coughs and feverishness.

The widow of the late dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos has had numerous health issues.

After the Sandiganbayan slapped her a graft conviction in 2018, she cited the following illnesses in her plea to post bail:

diabetes mellitus type 2

hypertension and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease

static ministrokes

sensorineural hearing loss

chronic recurrent urinary tract infection

chronic recurrent gastritis

multiple colon polyps

recurrent respiratory tract infection

In May 2023, she underwent a successful angioplasty procedure.

On Wednesday night, Malacañang refuted rumors that the Marcos family matriarch had died. – Rappler.com