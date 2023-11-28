Hontiveros urges Marcos to cooperate with ICC drug war probe | The wRap

The wRap's highlights: Risa Hontiveros, Word of the Year, Stephen Colbert

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros files a resolution Tuesday, November 28, urging the Philippine government to cooperate with the International Criminal Court’s probe into former president Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody drug war.

The Philippine government under President Ferdinand Marcos and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines agree to revive peace talks.

A Supreme Court order that temporarily reinstated Kazuo Okada in casino resort Okada Manila has been lifted…effectively removing the Japanese tycoon as its shareholder and chief executive officer.

Israel and Hamas agree to extend its four-day truce by two more days. Hamas says it agreed to a two-day extension with Qatar and Egypt, who have been facilitating indirect negotiations between the two sides.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo announces Monday, November 27, she is quitting the X platform formerly known as Twitter.

Merriam-Webster says ‘authentic’ is 2023’s Word of the Year! The American dictionary publisher shares ‘authentic’ recorded a significantly high number of searches in past years, but saw a sharp increase in 2023.

The production of U.S. late night talk show ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ halts as its host recovers from surgery for a ruptured appendix. — Rappler.com