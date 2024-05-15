Civilian convoy Atin Ito sails to Panatag Shoal | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Coalition of civic organizations Atin Ito pushes through with a civilian mission to Panatag Shoal in the West Philippine Sea on Wednesday, May 15.

The Philippine government tells the United Nations Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in Vienna, the Marcos administration’s anti-narcotics campaign resulted in a drug haul worth $587 million.

167 Chinese who worked for the Philippine offshore gaming operation Zun Yuan Technology in Bamban, Tarlac, are deported Tuesday, May 14.

The United Nations launches an investigation into an unidentified strike on a UN car in Rafah on Monday that killed its first international staff in Gaza.

The Cannes Film Festival officially kicks off Tuesday, May 14. Celebrities walk the red carpet into the plush Grand Theatre Lumiere to honor Hollywood actor Meryl Streep. – Rappler.com