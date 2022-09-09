Europe
Queen Elizabeth II

WATCH: Canadian leaders mourn Queen Elizabeth’s death

Rappler.com
WATCH: Canadian leaders mourn Queen Elizabeth’s death
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor-General Mary Simon pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued an official statement on the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, September 8 (Friday, September 9 in Manila).

WATCH: Canadian leaders mourn Queen Elizabeth’s death

“Canada is in mourning,” he said, describing the Queen as “thoughtful, wise, curious, helpful, funny, and so much more.”

Canadian Governor-General Mary Simon also paid tribute Queen Elizabeth, calling her passing as the “end of an era.”

WATCH: Canadian leaders mourn Queen Elizabeth’s death

“Until her final days, she remained engaged and committed to her country, to the Commonwealth, and to her family,” she said.

The Queen, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the nation’s figurehead for seven decades, died on Thursday, September 8 (Friday, September 9 in Manila). She was 96. – Rappler.com

READ: Queen Elizabeth’s death: Reaction from world leaders

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Queen Elizabeth II

British royals

Canada

Justin Trudeau

United Kingdom