WATCH: Canadian leaders mourn Queen Elizabeth’s death

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued an official statement on the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, September 8 (Friday, September 9 in Manila).

Play Video

“Canada is in mourning,” he said, describing the Queen as “thoughtful, wise, curious, helpful, funny, and so much more.”

Canadian Governor-General Mary Simon also paid tribute Queen Elizabeth, calling her passing as the “end of an era.”

Play Video

“Until her final days, she remained engaged and committed to her country, to the Commonwealth, and to her family,” she said.

The Queen, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the nation’s figurehead for seven decades, died on Thursday, September 8 (Friday, September 9 in Manila). She was 96. – Rappler.com

READ: Queen Elizabeth’s death: Reaction from world leaders