Ex-president Duterte visits Marcos in Malacañang | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Former president Rodrigo Duterte pays a visit to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to discuss his recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and ‘other issues.’

A new study finds an estimated P600 million to P1.5 billion was spent on online political influencers who campaigned for presidential and vice presidential candidates for the 2022 Philippine national elections.

Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando says the water released from Bustos Dam contributed to the intense flooding in Bulacan.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie announce their separation marking the end of the couple’s 18-year high-profile marriage.

The House of Representatives confirms actor-lawmaker Arjo Atayde would be traveling to European countries in his capacity as a congressional official but adds he will shoulder the cost of the trip.

BTS members continue to break more records even in their solo careers as members Jimin and Jungkook achieve new milestones with their respective solo debuts.

It’s official: South Korean actor Ahn Bo-hyun and BLACKPINK member Jisoo are in a relationship.