Sweden is considering making Qur’an burnings illegal – Aftonbladet

PROTEST. Demonstrators place the Qur'an next to the sign of the Swedish embassy, during a protest against a man who burned a copy outside a mosque in the Swedish capital Stockholm, in front of the Swedish Embassy in Tehran, Iran July 3, 2023.

STOCKHOLM, Sweden – The Swedish government is examining whether it could make setting the Qur’an or other holy books on fire illegal, as recent Qur’an burnings have damaged Sweden’s security, Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer told Aftonbladet paper on Thursday, July 6.

An Iraqi immigrant to Sweden burned the Qur’an outside a Stockholm mosque last week, causing outrage in the Muslim world and condemnation from Pope Francis. The Swedish Security services said such action left the country less safe.

The police denied several applications earlier this year for protests that were set to include burning the Qur’an, citing security concerns, but courts have since overturned the police’s decisions, saying such acts are protected by Sweden’s far-reaching freedom of speech laws.

Sweden’s minister of justice said on Thursday that the government is analyzing the situation and whether the law needs to be changed.

“We have to ask ourselves whether the current order is good or whether there is reason to reconsider it,” Strommer told Aftonbladet.

He added that Sweden had become a “prioritized target” for attacks.

“We can see that the Qur’an burning last week has generated threats to our internal security,” he said.

The incident has also damaged Sweden’s bid to join NATO, with Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan saying his country cannot ratify Sweden’s application before Qur’an burnings are stopped. – Rappler.com