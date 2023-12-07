World View with Marites Vitug: Protecting PH seas, fighting disinformation from China

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug speaks with Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela on how the PCG combats Chinese disinformation

MANILA, Philippines – Tensions continue to escalate in the West Philippine Sea as China doubles down on its harassment of Philippine vessels.

Just last Sunday, December 3, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) released photos and videos showing at least 135 Chinese Maritime Militia vessels swarming the area of Julian Felipe Reef off the coast of Bataraza, Palawan. This came after several incidents of the China Coast Guard trying to block resupply missions to Ayungin Shoal.

But as these are happening, China is also employing tactics away from Philippine waters. A study conducted by TheNerve found that pro-China propaganda and disinformation have been spreading on Facebook for years.

On Friday, December 8, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug speaks with PCG spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela on what it takes to protect Philippine waters in this new realm of disinformation and propaganda.

What are the trends seen in Chinese disinformation? How should the country deal with Filipinos who themselves spread Chinese propaganda?

