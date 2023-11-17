World view with Marites Vitug: Canada’s security cooperation with the Philippines

In this episode of World View with Marites Vitug, Rappler's editor-at-large talks with Canadian Ambassador David Hartman on forging strategies in security in the region

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines and Canada have been key players in the realm of international security cooperation, forging a robust partnership that extends beyond geographic boundaries.

This collaboration between the two nations has been marked by a shared commitment to addressing global challenges and promoting peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

On Friday, November 17, at 6 pm, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug speaks with Canadian Ambassador David Hartman in a discussion on the evolving geopolitical landscape, regional security concerns, and the collaborative strategies employed by Canada and the Philippines. – Rappler.com

Catch previous World View episodes: