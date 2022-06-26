The week in photos: June 19-25, 2022

CELEBRATION. Genesis, 4, looks at a person wearing a costume of Spiderman with butterfly wings, as they attend the LGBT+ pride march Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on June 19.

This week's selection of news, sports, lifestyle, entertainment and human interest photos from the Philippines and around the globe

The LGBTQIA+ community around the world celebrates Pride Month with colorful street parades and costumes as it calls for gender rights and inclusion. Summer solstice begins with celebrations in countries in the northern hemisphere.

Meanwhile, the US Supreme Court, in the Dobbs v Women’s Health Organization case, overrules the landmark Roe v Wade decision that recognized abortion as a constitutional right.

Check out these striking visuals from the past week curated by Rappler photo editor LeAnne Jazul

CHALK ART. Residents and visitors of Baguio City celebrate Father’s Day by creating colorful messages along Session Road on June 19. Mau Victa/Rappler

BREAKING BORDERS. Palestinians sit in front of a mural on the Israeli barrier in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on June 20. Mussa Qawasma/Reuters

PEDIATRIC VACCINATION. A 4-year-old receives COVID-19 vaccine at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, on June 21. Hannah Beier/Reuters

COLOR OF SUMMER. People celebrate the summer solstice at a festival in the village of Okunevo, Russia, on June 21. Alexey Malgavko/Reuters

YOGA DAY. A man performs yoga during the International Yoga Day event in Kathmandu, Nepal, on June 21. Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

VICTORY KISS. Trumpet, a bloodhound, kisses his handler Heather Helmer after winning the “Best in Show” at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York, on June 22. Mike Segar/Reuters

SAFE. Anita Alvarez of the US receives medical attention during the women’s solo free final of the FINA World Championships at Alfred Hajos Swimming Complex in Budapest, Hungary, on June 22. Lisa Leutner/Reuters

WELCOMING CYCLISTS. A land art is seen along the route of the 3rd stage of Tour de France in Jutland, Denmark, on June 23. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/Reuters

RELIEF. A Taliban helicopter takes off after bringing aid to the site of an earthquake in Gayan, Afghanistan, on June 23. Ali Khara/Reuters

STALEMATE. A fire is seen as demonstrators use makeshift shields during an anti-government protest against the government of President Guillermo Lasso by the largely indigenous demonstrators demanding an end to emergency measures, in Quito, Ecuador, on June 23. Adriano Machado/Reuters

HANDMAID’S TALE. An abortion rights demonstrator protests outside the United States Supreme Court after the court ruled in the Dobbs v Women’s Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision, in Washington DC on June 24. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

‘PANDA’ PROTESTING. A demonstrator wearing a panda bear costume holds a sign that reads “G7: Justice is different” during a protest ahead of the G7 leaders summit, in Munich, Germany, on June 25. Lukas Barth/Reuters

MATERNAL LOVE. A dove incubates her eggs in a nest built on the head of a statue of the Virgin and Child in a chapel in Ribecourt-la-Tour, France, on June 25. Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

PRIDE COLORS. The facade of the Cultural Center of the Philippines in Pasay City is lit up in LGBTQ+ flag colors on June 25 in celebration of Pride month. Rappler

– Rappler