The week in photos: May 15-21, 2022

FLOWER MOON. People watch a full moon rising behind the Temple of Poseidon before a lunar eclipse in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece on May 15.

This week's selection of news, sports, lifestyle, entertainment and human interest photos from the Philippines and around the globe

Top musicians are recognized at the Billboard Music Awards while Taylor Swift accepted an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa during the all-school commencement ceremony of New York University. A nude protester interrupted a red carpet premiere of the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

Meanwhile, Australia votes for a new parliament while France appoints a new prime minister. In the Philippines, winning senators were proclaimed as Congress is set to proclaim a new president and vice president.

Check back for more of these striking visuals in the coming weeks.

OPENING NUMBER. P Diddy performs during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 15. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

ROYAL WELCOME. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, arrive to watch the Royal Windsor Horse Show Platinum Jubilee Celebration at Windsor Castle, in Windsor Britain on May 15. Henry Nicholls/Reuters

VESAK DAY. Buddhist monks turn on the LED lights to form an image of the Lord Buddha, as people observe Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha’s birth, enlightenment and death, at Dhammakaya Temple, Pathum Thani, near Bangkok, Thailand on May 15. Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters

TRIBUTE. People light candles during a vigil in memory of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid, outside the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on May 16. Mussa Qawasma/Reuters

HANDOVER. Newly-appointed French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne attends a handover ceremony in the courtyard of Hotel Matignon in Paris, France on May 16. Christian Hartmann/Reuters

VISIT. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Thales weapons manufacturer during the talks with Stormont parties, in Belfast, Northern Ireland on May 16. Liam McBurney/Pool/Reuters

NEW BORN. An albino red-necked wallaby joey eats as it is being carried by its mother in their enclosure at the zoo in Decin, Czech Republic on May 18. David W Cerny/Reuters

DISINFECTION. Workers in protective suits take an elevator as they disinfect a residential area during lockdown in Shanghai, China on May 18. Aly Song/Reuters

JUSTICE. Women hold crosses in a protest against femicide and violence against women outside National Palace in Mexico City on May 18. Edgard Garrido/Reuters

WINNERS. Elected senators pose for a photo opportunity after receiving their Certificate of Proclamation from the National Canvassing Board, at the PICC in Pasay City on May 18. Angie de Silva/Rappler

HONORIS CAUSA. Singer Taylor Swift attends the New York University graduation ceremony at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City on May 18. Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

NAKED PROTEST. A woman with her bare chest painted in the colors of the Ukrainian flag with the writing “Stop raping us,” protests during the Red Carpet Arrivals of the 75th Cannes Film Festival on May 20. Stephane Mahe/Reuters

PICKING UP THE PIECES. Residents affected by the Baseco compound fire returned to their former houses to salvage items that can still be of use or sell in junk shops, on May 20. Rappler

GOLD. Hidilyn Diaz in action during the Southeast Asian Games women’s 55kg Weightlifting competition at the Hanoi Sports Training and Competition Center in Hanoi, Vietnam on May 20. Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

SUFFRAGE. Local resident Jim Finn, holding 8-month old daughter Allegra Finn, casts his ballot on the morning of the national election at a Bondi Beach polling station in Sydney, Australia on May 21. Loren Elliott/Reuters

– Rappler.com