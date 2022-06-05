The week in photos: May 29 to June 4, 2022

PRESENTATION OF COLORS. The United States National Anthem is performed during a ceremony to mark Memorial Day at the National Veterans Memorial in Columbus, Ohio on May 30, 2022. Picture taken through colored glass.

This week's selection of news, sports, lifestyle, entertainment and human interest photos from the Philippines and around the globe

Days before Memorial day a gunman killed 19 children and two adults in in Uvalde, Texas. US President Joe Biden called on Congress for stricter gun laws.

After two years of COVID-19 restrictions, universities around the world conduct in-person commencement exercises. China meanwhile lifts its lockdown while neighboring Taiwan commemorates the 33rd year of the bloody Tiananmen Square massacre.

Check back for more of these striking visuals in the coming weeks.

GRIEVING. Children take part in a ceremony in memory of the victims of the Robb Elementary school shooting in Town Square in front of the county courthouse, in Uvalde, Texas on May 28. Marco Bello/Reuters

EXIT. US President Joe Biden (blurred by a slow shutter speed) walks down a hallway lined with candles meant to represent victims of gun violence after he spoke during a primetime address from the White House on June 2. Leah Millis/Reuters

LAST RESPECT. Pope Francis attends the funeral of former Vatican’s Secretary of State, Cardinal Angelo Sodano, at St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican on May 31. Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

MUMMERS. Musicians take a break during their performance in Smithfield Square to highlight the upcoming Smithfield Fleadh traditional music and folk festival in Dublin, Ireland on May 31. Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

BRITISH ROYALS. Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, along with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of Trooping the Colour parade during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London on June 2. Hannah McKay/Reuters

RENEWAL OF VOWS. Juliet and Stuart Williams, of Nottingham, England, pose with Elvis Presley tribute artist Jesse Garon in his 1960 Cadillac convertible, after a ceremony at Little Chapel of Hearts in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 1. Steve Marcus/Reuters

BEACHCOMBER. A camel walks on the beach during sunset in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on June 3. Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

TIGHT WATCH. Members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualification playoff semi-final soccer match between Scotland and Ukraine on a mobile phone in a shelter in Kharkiv, Ukraine on June 1. Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters

PROTEST. A climate change activist ties herself to the net during the French Open semi final between Norway’s Casper Ruud and Croatia’s Marin Cilic, in Paris on June 3. Benoit Tessier/Reuters

AFTERMATH. Soldiers clean up mud at a house after Hurricane Agatha devastates Barra Copalita in Oaxaca, Mexico, on June 1. Jorge Luis Plata/Reuters

CRISIS. A woman waits in line to buy a domestic gas tank at a distributor in in Colombo, Sri Lanka on June 1. Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

ALONE BUT NOT OUT. A student activist holds out an anti Marcos-Duterte placard while marching with other students through the Arch of the Centuries after attending their Baccalaureate mass inside the University of Santo Tomas in Manila on June 4. Rappler

TAKING HIS TIME. A student lies on a bench before Commencement Exercises for the classes of 2020 and 2021 in Cambridge, Massachusetts on May 29. Brian Snyder/Reuters

PANDEMIC EASE. A worker dismantles barriers at a residential area, as the city prepares to end the lockdown after the COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, China, on May 31. Aly Song/Reuters

IN MEMORY. Children place lit candles as Taiwanese gather to commemorate the 33rd anniversary of Beijing’s Tiananmen crackdown, in Taipei on June 4. Ann Wang/Reuters

– Rappler.com