The week in photos: June 12-18, 2022

PRIDE. A reveller takes part in the "Free Parade" during LGBTIQ Month in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil on June 12.

This week's selection of news, sports, lifestyle, entertainment and human interest photos from the Philippines and around the globe

Human rights groups honor murdered Saudi born journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the US. In Brazil, the search continues for missing British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, who went missing while reporting in a remote and lawless part of the Amazon rainforest.

Leaders of five European countries visit Kyiv in show of solidarity with Ukraine and offer help to its people. Meanwhile, the US Congress resumes its investigation into the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

PROTEST. Indigenous people demand for security in the region, after the disappearance of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Araujo Pereira, near the border with Peru, in Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state, Brazil on June 13. Bruno Kelly/Reuters

NYC KILLINGS. A child holds a doll behind NYPD police tape, where an off-duty NYPD Transit officer was fatally stabbed in her apartment, in the Bronx, New York City on June 13. Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

BUSINESS AS USUAL. Peru fans gather in Cuzco to watch the FIFA World Cup Qualifier between Australia v Peru in Cuzco on June 13, 2022. Liz Tasa/Reuters

CYCLING ON AIR. A man rides a bike on a zip line during the opening ceremony of the glass bridge over Dashbashi Canyon in Tsalka, Georgia on June 14. Irakli Gedenidze/Reuters

STRAWBERRY MOON. The full moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon, in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece on June 14. Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

OFF TO THE RACES. Britain’s Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are seen during the Royal procession at the Ascot Racecourse, on June 15. Phil Noble/Reuters

TRIBUTE. Human rights organizations celebrate the unveiling of ‘Jamal Khashoggi Way’ outside of the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in honor of the murdered Saudi born journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in Washington DC on June 15. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

HEARING. An image of former president Donald Trump is displayed during the third hearing of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building, at Capitol Hill on June 16. Drew Angerer/Pool/Reuters

LEADERS. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrive for a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine on June 16. Ludovic Marin/Pool/Reuters

CHAMP. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry holds up the Most Valuable Player Trophy after defeating the Boston Celtics in game six in the 2022 NBA Finals at the TD Garden on June 16. Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

SORBS. Girls dressed in the traditional clothes take part in the annual Corpus Christi procession in Crostwitz, Germany on June 16. Matthias Rietschel/Reuters

BEAT THE HEAT. People and children enjoy the hot weather at Bournemouth Beach, as a heatwave reaches the Britain, on June 17. Hannah McKay/Reuters

INUNDATED. People wade through the water as they look for shelter during a flood caused by heavy rains, in Sylhet, Bangladesh, on June 18. Abdul Goni/Reuters

ART FAIR. A woman walks past an artwork, part of ‘Guernica Gaza, 2010-2013’ project by Mohammed Al Hawajri exhibited during the ‘Documenta Fifteen’ in Kassel, Germany on June 18. Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

180 OLLIE. A participant attempts a basic trick during the Go Skateboarding Day event at the Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila on June 18. Rappler

