Rappler investigation into Teduray tragedy shortlisted for One World Media award

The two-part investigation is nominated for the Print Award category of the One World Media Awards 2024

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler’s investigative story on the deadly 2022 Kusiong landslides was shortlisted in the Print Award category of the One World Media Awards 2024.

One World Media announced the shortlist on Thursday night, May 9, Manila time.

These are the Awards Nominees for 2024. It has been tough to select just three entries from so many incredible ones. But the judges looked at criteria like relevance, substance and impact to arrive at a decisionhttps://t.co/58pqd1t8ou pic.twitter.com/jWbpg7V3dJ — One World Media (@onewm) May 9, 2024

The Kusiong Story Project featured a two-part investigative story and an 11-minute documentary that looked into the plight of the non-Moro indigenous peoples Teduray of Barangay Kusiong in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

The Teduray residents were forced to vacate their shoreline homes in 2020 and relocate to an area that was buried in mud after fatal landslides triggered by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng in 2022.

The Print Award recognizes a feature articles published in print or online that covers a story or topic in the global south and has impact, exclusive content, or new perspectives. The other nominees in the category are Slaughter in El Geneina (Maggie Michael and Ryan McNeill, Reuters) and Widowed by Europe’s Borders (Gabriela Ramirez and Tina Xu, Unbias The News).

The winners for all the categories will be announced on June 19 in London, United Kingdom.

In 2020, Rappler received the One World Media Special Award, which is awarded annually to an independent media organization based in a developing country using media to address social, cultural, political, and economic issues.

A regional reporting on illegal fishing that Rappler participated in was also nominated in the Environmental Impact Award category of the One World Media Awards 2022.

One World Media is a nonprofit based in London that supports international journalism and promotes media coverage of global issues. – Rappler.com

