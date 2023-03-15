CheckThisOut: Gaming gear by Filipino brands

Editor’s note: Some finds are simply too good not to share. Let us guide you on some of the best deals out there. Before you check that cart out, be sure to #CheckThisOut🛒. Our articles contain affiliate links from our partners. We earn a small commission when you shop using these links.

Once you really get into PC gaming and caring for your performance in-game, you’ll soon realize that some games are better played with peripherals built specifically for smoother gameplay. At some point, your cheap Bluetooth mouth just won’t cut it if you really want to rank well together with your friends.

A quick search will bring you to brands like Razer, HyperX, Corsair, and Logitech. And while these brands are amazing at creating gaming tech, local Filipino brands have also started designing and selling their own gear, some of them significantly cheaper than their mainstream counterparts.

We’ve listed down the ones we’ve tried ourselves as well as ones that have been recommended by gamer friends.

Garuda Hawk 1 Wireless Gaming Mouse

Most wireless mouses aren’t built for gaming purposes as they aren’t sensitive enough to movements that could be crucial in most games. Decent wireless gaming mouses are priced upwards of P3,000. Garuda Gear’s Hawk 1 Wireless Gaming Mouse, however, is only priced below P900 and delivers quite the performance. It’s sensitive enough for games like Valorant and Back4Blood. Its shell is also swappable with a honeycomb shell to make it even lighter.

RAKK Pluma and Trimode 68 Keys Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Many gamers also choose to upgrade to mechanical keyboards for better ergonomics and tactile feedback, and also since they can be modified up to a certain degree depending on the kind you get. Plus, let’s be honest, they look a lot cooler than old office keyboards.

Popular and decent mechanical keyboards are priced P4,000 and above, but RAKK’s Pluma and Trimode 68 Keys is only priced for around P1,795. This uses a 65% keyboard layout, and has hotswappable Otemu switches.

PATAG Gaming Mousepads

Don’t you hate it when you’re in the middle of a game and you run out of mouse pad space, or you hit the edge of the pad and miss your shot? Extended mouse pads are built for that purpose! These would give you extra real estate for when you need to do quick flicks for headshots.

These ones by PATAG Pads were designed with influences from traditional Ifugao and Maranao patterns, and they look amazing. You wouldn’t think indigenous patterns would look so good on gaming gear, but they make it work. Plus, a part of the group’s profits is also donated back to their partner communities.

Panther Gaming Gear – Nightfall Series

I personally don’t like gaming chairs that look like race car chairs, but I get the aesthetic. If you’re in the market for one, consider buying from Panther which is a gaming brand based here in the Philippines. Their Nightfall Series is among their most popular and affordable models and is available in multiple colors.

RAKK PRIYO Trimode Removable Microphone Gaming Headset

Good wireless headsets are never in the sub-P2,000 price range, but RAKK’s is. Reviews are mixed for this headset, but other gamers who have tried this shared that it’s good enough for the price. You can’t expect studio-quality sound from the headphones and the microphone, but the output is good with no obvious distortions.

Do you have any Filipino-made gaming gear you’d like to recommend? – Rappler.com

Tag us on social media with your latest budol finds, reviews, and recommendations using the hashtag #CheckThisOut🛒