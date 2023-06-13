CheckThisOut: Grooming gifts for the dapper dads this Father’s Day

Editor’s note: Some finds are simply too good not to share. Let us guide you on some of the best deals out there. Before you check that cart out, be sure to #CheckThisOut🛒. Our articles contain affiliate links from our partners. We earn a small commission when you shop using these links.

What are you giving to the big man in your life? With Father’s Day just around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about what to get the man of the house.

While it’s sweet to get your father something that he’s been eyeing for a while, the same can’t be said for the “kahit ano” dads in our life. If your dad is a man who takes pride in his appearance, then a grooming gift is a great option. There’s also something to be said about giving them a structured routine that they can lean on every day. My own dad recently started his own skincare journey at the ripe age of 57, Japanese serums and all, and he’s never looked better!

There are numerous grooming products in the market, so here are a few finds that cater to the dapper dads in our lives.

Anessa Perfect UV Skincare Milk

If you’re looking for the ideal gift for active dads, go for Japan’s holy grail sunscreen: Anessa Perfect Skincare. With SPF50++, Anessa’s water-resistant formula is the perfect gateway sunscreen for dads who don’t have a skincare routine just yet. It’s also pretty easy to use since it isn’t greasy or heavy once applied.

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream

After SPF, it’s time for some moisturizer! This Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream is simple enough for skincare newbies, but fancy enough for your dad to appreciate (and actually use it every night). With its fragrance-free and lightweight formula, the Ultra Facial Cream can be a go-to for your dad when he wants a quick hydrating fix.

Farmacy Healthy Skin Starter Pack

So maybe your dad needs a full-blown skincare starter pack to jumpstart his wellness era. We’ve got you covered with Farmacy’s Healthy Skin Starter Pack which comes with a 4-step routine to cleanse, tone, treat, and hydrate your dad’s skin. While it may take him a while to get used to it, it will be a worthwhile addition to his nighttime routine.

The Maverick Best-Selling Grooming bundle

Is your dad particular about his hairstyle? Check out this local brand catered to men’s hair grooming products – The Maverick! The Best-Seller Bundle includes their cream-based pomade as a pre-styler and their bestselling sea-salt spray to add texture and volume for all types. The bundle also comes in a well-packaged box with a foldable pocket comb.

16-in-1 Stainless Steel Nail Grooming Kit

On a budget but still want to give your dad something special for his kikoy kit? Check out this stainless steel nail grooming kit that comes with a fancy leather holder that comes in three different colors.

Panasonic ER-430K Nose & Ear Hair Trimmer

Here are some choices for the techie dads out there. First up is the classic Panasonic Nose & Ear Hair Trimmer, a compact and lightweight device with a built-in vacuum system that’s easy to use for dads that still use good ‘ol scissors to clean their facial area. The ER-430K is also waterproof and 100% washable for dads who love tinkering with their tech.

Philips Multigroom Series 5000, 9-in-1 Face & Hair Trimmer

One of the holy grails of male grooming is The Philips Multigroom Series 5000. Though it might leave a bigger dent in your wallet than the other products, this handy device comes with 9 different attachments for trimming facial and body hair, 80 minutes of battery life, and a travel pouch for easy storage. Think of this as your mom’s equivalent to those fancy steel gua shas.

Whether or not your dad is a self-proclaimed skincare enthusiast or just starting out his dapper era, these thoughtful gifts are sure to make his day. – Rappler.com