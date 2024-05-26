[Kitchen 143] Il Primo, NUSTAR Resort Cebu’s premier Italian steakhouse

With its gorgeous views and delicious food, Il Primo Italian Steakhouse is a must-visit on your Cebu itinerary

Kitchen 143 is wrapping up its Cebu culinary adventure with Il Primo Italian Steakhouse!

In this episode of Kitchen 143, host Michelle Aventajado of Momma ‘N Manila delves into the heart of Il Primo, where premium quality steaks are the star of the show.

Cooked to perfection on the world-renowned JOSPER grill, these steaks offer flavor and juiciness like no other. But Il Primo is more than their steaks. They offer a curated selection of authentic Italian fare, signature beverages, and an extensive wine collection.

Not sure what wine to pair with your steak? Il Primo’s staff is ready to recommend the perfect pairing to complement your meal and get the full steakhouse experience.

In case you didn’t know, Il Primo also means “The First,” a nod not only to being NUSTAR Resort’s first restaurant but also because of its prime location as the first dining spot to welcome guests upon entering the resort.

With their open kitchen and thoughtfully curated set menu, diners will be fully immersed in the exceptional dining experience of NUSTAR Resort Cebu’s premium Italian steakhouse.

