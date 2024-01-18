Unlock the power of AI with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series on Smart 5G

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

You can now pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series now with Smart Signature and Infinity

Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) lets you experience new ways to get things done, unleash your creativity, and enjoy supercharged gaming powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series – S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra – the latest flagship devices of the Korean tech giant.

Now available for pre-order with Smart Signature and Infinity Plans, the Samsung S24 Series comes with next-level Galaxy AI features that empower and enrich the digital lifestyle of subscribers – from the advanced Circle to Search technology, which lets you search information about elements on photos and videos with Google by simply encircling them, Galaxy’s ProVisual Engine that gives you the perfect zoom quality and brilliant Super HD Resolution for unmatched photography, and intelligent text and call translations.

Pre-order now with Smart Signature and Infinity

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Series is best experienced with Signature Plans+ 999, which comes with UNLI 5G for 12 months, 20 GB monthly data, Unli All-Net Calls and Texts, Unli Landline Calls, and Netflix Mobile Plan.

As a special treat, subscribers with approved pre-orders from Jan. 18 to Feb. 6 will enjoy a FREE storage upgrade, that is, those who pre-order shall automatically get the 512GB variant.

Subscribers pre-ordering at select Smart Stores may exclusively avail of zero-interest credit card installment for 12 months. As such, under Plans+ 999, subscribers can get the Galaxy S24 (512GB) for P4,083 per month for 12 months; the Galaxy S24+ (512GB) for P5,142 per month for 12 months; and Galaxy S24 Ultra (512GB) for P6,358 per month for 12 months.

Smart Infinity members may also get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series starting with Infinity Plan 3500, which comes with Unlimited Data, Unlimited Texts & Calls to all local networks & landline, and a host of exclusive privileges, such as access to a Personal Relationship Manager, a dedicated hotline for concerns, worldwide concierge, and specially curated perks and events. The 1TB variant of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is also exclusively available with Smart Infinity.

To pre-order, subscribers may head to the nearest Smart Store. Smart Postpaid subscribers may also pre-order via https://smart.com.ph/Postpaid/GalaxyS24 while Smart Infinity members may pre-order via https://smart.com.ph/Postpaid/InfinityS24. Smart Infinity members may also call *888 or reach out to Infinity Relationship Managers for personalized assistance.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Series is eSIM-capable, and Smart Signature and Infinity subscribers can avail of the eSIM option of their preferred plan for a more convenient and flexible mobile lifestyle.

Moreover, aside from the FREE storage upgrade, subscribers who successfully pre-order can enjoy the following freebies: Samsung Care+ for 6 months, and a 30% discount on the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 or 50% off on the Buds2 or Buds2 Pro via the Samsung Members App. Subscribers who pre-order on the Smart Online Store will also get a complimentary silicon case.

Be unstoppable with Smart 5G

Subscribers can make the most of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series with Smart 5G, which offers fiber-like speeds for an unstoppable mobile lifestyle. With the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series powered by Smart 5G, you can upload and download heavy files in seconds, search the web for news and information in an instant, stream the latest hit series and movies on 4K or Ultra-HD resolution seamlessly, share content on social media in real-time, or play high-bandwidth mobile games without interruption.

As a 5G pioneer in the Philippines, Smart introduced the country’s first Unli 5G offers in 2021, followed by other groundbreaking 5G services, such as the Signature Plans+, the first postpaid line-up in the country with Unli 5G, and Rocket WiFi, the country’s first and fastest 5G Pocket WiFi. Aside from 5G services, Smart stays ahead of customers’ needs by continuously expanding its 5G network footprint, complemented by its 4G/LTE network optimization efforts nationwide. Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series now with Smart Signature and Infinity at Smart Stores nationwide. To learn more about Smart Postpaid offers, visit https://smart.com.ph/Postpaid/GalaxyS24.– Rappler.com

PRESS RELEASE