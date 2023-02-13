Experience a blooming Panagbenga in SM City Baguio this February

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by SM Supermalls and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Experience the best of Cordilleran artistry, cuisine, craftsmanship, and colors with this #AweSM line-up of activities in this year’s flower festival.

Experience a Blooming Wonderland

Enjoy the view of the city at the Sky Terrace and take time to enjoy the giant and colorful inflatables of Blooming Wonderland. You can also check out the Nalabaga Murals around the mall, a showcase of Cordilleran traditions made by street muralist and CalligraFilipino artist.

Apart from this, mallgoers will be treated to two of the grandest events at Panagbenga. (where SM City Baguio will be participating): The Float Parade on February 26 and the Grand Fireworks Display to cap off the festival on March 5.

And for the locals of Benguet and Baguio City, you can ride the fun with Sky Ranch’s Kailian Promo where you can enter free of charge from February 20-26.

Find the best of Northern products, crafts, and food

From February 10 to March 3, you can get your hands on Cordillera’s best products at the Mall Atrium for the Impakabsat Panabenga edition. See the traditional weavers as they work at the Weaves & Strings demos on February 20, 27, and March 1 or get inked as the Mambabatoks will be there for a traditional tattooing session on February 10-16; and February 24 to March 3.

This season of flowers, enjoy discounts of up to 70% at SM Baguio’s three-day Panagbenga Sale on February 17, 18, and 19. Let your palate explore the taste of Cordillera as your favorite delicacies will be stationed at the Sky Ranch to give you a delightful culinary experience from February 15 to March 5.

Appreciate and experience the arts and culture of Baguio

SM City Baguio is home to several local art exhibits, competitions, and, and cultural performances. On top of our list is the Parabur Ti Namarsua by the Pasa-Kalye Group of Artists which will be up from February 13 to April 17 at the North Entrance.

Witness how the Cordilleran artisan wood carvers express their creativity at the competition with the theme Earth, Nature, and Culture on March 1 to 3 at this year’s Wood Carving Competition. The winning pieces will be displayed along with the Cordilleran art scape-inspired installations of actual Ifugao huts at the Lower Ground Terrace until March 3.

But if you want a more immersive experience, you can drop by every Friday at the mall to get a taste of the Cordilleran culture and witness local performances in partnership with the Baguio City National High School, San Vicente National High School and University of Baguio.

Cap off your week of exploration at the Sky Terrace’s Sunset Music Sessions every Saturday. Up-and-coming Baguio artists, musicians, and acoustic performers who will give shoppers a night to jam with their friends and family and enjoy the glorious view of the Baguio skyline.

We can all agree that Baguio City is the beacon of Northern artistry. And in every visit to the mountain city, there is always something to look forward to when it comes to its culture. So, this February, see Baguio in full bloom and appreciate its arts and culture to the next level at SM City Baguio.

Visit smsupermalls.com and follow @smsupermalls on all social media platforms for news and updates on exciting deals and promos. – Rappler.com