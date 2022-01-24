CheckThisOut: Filipino childhood snacks, as recommended by 90skabaklaan

Editor’s note: Some finds are simply too good not to share. Let us guide you on some of the best deals out there. Before you check that cart out, be sure to #CheckThisOut🛒. Our articles contain affiliate links from our partners. We earn a small commission when you shop using these links.

Admit it: the ~90s aesthetic~ is cool again. Everyone has suddenly gone retro with all these neon wear, old school showbiz chika (gossip), and remakes of unforgettable flicks. (He’s All That was a dud, I’m sorry.) Being stuck in our homes during the pandemic fueled that.

Lots of accounts have cropped up lately to feed into this nostalgia, and we’re not complaining. One of these is the hilarious and oftentimes racy 90skabaklaan on Instagram, who has done an impeccable job in unearthing old movie clips and high-quality photoshoots of stars – both popular and obscure – during their heydays.

90skabaklaan, who’s Viktor in real life, said: “Most of the images are from my personal vintage magazine collection. Last June, I noticed that the pages are deteriorating, and sayang naman if hindi mapo-post (I would be a waste if I don’t share them online). So that’s where it all began.”

“Through my content, I highlight Pinoy pop culture references that made me bakla (gay). I feel that the 90s is such a fun decade. I don’t intend to diminish the struggles and the problematic ideologies of the era, but I just really want to look back and think how simple, unpretentious, and fun that decade was. I think some people resonate with the idea as well.”

Offline, he works in finance, and started his treasure trove of an Instagram account as a creative outlet. Despite being in his late 20s, he grew up with older cousins in the province – which contributed greatly to the decade’s influence on him.

Viktor even reminisced on some of his favorite childhood snacks, set in the backdrop of his adolescence, aka the simpler times. Go on a trip down memory lane with him by ordering these online:

Arguably their signature dish, Cindy’s Palabok is my favorite fast food version of this classic merienda (snack). It’s also a sentimental fave; mama would treat me to Cindy’s whenever I received my report card from class every quarter. (An alternative is the one from Tropical Hut.)

Okay, there’s nothing nutritious about this one. It’s just an old-fashioned chichirya (chips) with star-shaped pieces made from wheat starch and cassava starch. But the Chicken BBQ flavor is quite good!

Probably the most colorful one on this list, Iced Gems biscuits are small, round-sized biscuits with a drop of colorful icing on top. As a kid, I used to think that each color tasted different. LOL!

A staple in everyone’s recess lunch boxes (and field trips!) I still remember the fluffy sponge cake filled with sugar frosting. They do have other flavors, but custard is the most popular one.

I grew up with a lot of older cousins, and a typical Friday night would be: go to Video City, rent VHS (4+1 promo on Fridays!), stop by Burger Machine to order footlongs and burgers, then watch a horror movie altogether! Miss those days!

As a kid, I preferred Curly Tops to Flat Tops. (Now I just want tops, LOL!) The experience of opening the box and delicately unwrapping the chocolates are so nostalgic. Plus it’s proudly Pinoy-made too!

“Nostalgia is a comforting thing,” Viktor said. Like him, there’s nothing wrong with having occasional mental escapes to more cherished times to help cope with the ongoing uncertainties. We all need a break, honestly. – Rappler.com