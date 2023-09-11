Celebrating Maningning Miclat: ‘Ningning at Liwanag’ art and poetry event

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: Poets and artists will gather at the FEU University Conference Center on September 27 for an event in honor of the late Maningning Miclat

The Maningning Miclat Art Foundation Incorporated (MMAFI) in cooperation with the Far Eastern University will hold a one-day art and poetry event at the FEU University Conference Center on September 27, 2023.

MMAFI is collaborating with the FEU Center for the Arts, Institute of Architecture and Fine Arts (IARFA), and Institute of Arts and Sciences in the event dubbed “Ningning at Liwanag,” which features a Filipino poetry workshop from 8 am to 12 pm. It will be facilitated by two previous winners of the Maningning Miclat Poetry Award – Karl/Kid Orit, president of the Cavite Young Writers Association (CYWA), and Enrique S. Villasis, film and television writer for Viva and ABS-CBN – and a former judge of the Maningning Miclat Poetry Competition, University of the Philippines professor and director of Likhaan: UP Institute of Creative Writing Romulo “Joey” Baquiran Jr.

Photo from Alma Miclat

An anthology of Filipino poetry by 10 grand winners of the biennial Maningning Miclat Poetry Award from 2003 to 2021 titled Ningning at Liwanag will be launched in the event. The 10 collections are by Joselito D. Delos Reyes (Ang Lungsod Namin at Iba Pang mga Tula, 2003), Joseph de Luna Saguid (Pagsilip sa Bunganga ng Araw, 2005), T. Delos Reyes (Bilang Babae, 2007), Kristian Sendon Cordero (Labí, 2009), Enrique S. Villasis (Agua, 2011), Phillip Yerro Kimpo (Hanggitna, 2013), Reparado Galos III (Mga Pagtitig Mula sa Dalampasigan, 2015), Kid Orit (Para Kay P, 2017), Ralph Fonte (Mga Alimbukay ng Agwat, 2019), and Genesis Historillo (Ang Hugis ng Pandemya, 2021).

Published by MMAFI and Erehwon Artworld Corporation, the hardbound, full-color book, with Maningning’s painting as cover and 10 photographs by poet and writer Mario I. Miclat, received a publication grant from the National Book Development Board.

National Artist for Literature Virgilio S. Almario wrote in his introduction to the book: “Pambihira ang isang Maningning Miclat. Kaya dapat maging pambihira ang Maningning Miclat Trilingual Poetry Competition. Bukod sa timpalak ito sa pagsulat ng tula sa tatlong wika, timpalak din ito para sa mga kabataang makata na edad 28 pababa.”

(Maningning Miclat is remarkable, which is why the Maningning Miclat Trilingual Poetry Competition aims to achieve a comparable standard. In addition to being a competition where participants write poems in three distinct languages, it also opens opportunities for young poets aged 28 and below.)

He further said, “Napakahalagang ilathala ngayon bilang aklat ang koleksiyong ito. Para totoong pakinabangan ng madlang Filipino. Igigiit ko pa, ang aklat na ito ay dapat bilhin ng mga paaralan at isama sa leksiyong pampanitikan ng mga kabataan.”

(It is very important that this collection be published as a book so it can truly benefit the Filipino people. I emphasize the need for schools to acquire this book and incorporate it into their literary curriculum.)

The 10 outstanding poetry collections have been meticulously and judiciously chosen through the years by the competition jury composed of the best and multi-awarded poets in Filipino, including Teo Antonio, Rebecca and Roberto Añonuevo, Joey Baquiran, Luna Sicat Cleto, Michael M. Coroza, Elynia Mabanglo, Rogelio Mangahas, Vim Nadera, and Benilda S. Santos.

The auspicious event will also announce the winners of the 2023 Maningning Miclat Poetry Award. The finalists in English division (Vince Agcaoili, Regine Cabato, and Jan Dennis Destajo) chosen by the jury composed of Marjorie Evasco, Grace Monte de Ramos, and Lawrence Ypil, and the Filipino division (Arlin Grace Bajala, Emmanuel Jayson Bolata, and Rowell delos Santos Ulang) chosen by the jury composed of Elynia Mabanglo, Luna Sicat Cleto, and Michael M. Coroza, will each receive a Certificate of Merit and the book Ningning at Liwanag, Mario I. Miclat’s memorial set of the last three books he wrote (poetry, Kailan Diwata at 70+ na Tula; essays, Hundred Flowers, Hundred Philosophies; and novel, 21 West 4th Street), as well as Maningning Miclat’s book of verses Voice from the Underworld; an anthology of poems, essays, and stories titled Fairground: A Literary Feast, edited by Gémino H. Abad and Alma Cruz Miclat; Soul Searchers and Dreamers, Volumes I and II by Alma Cruz Miclat; and Maharadya Miclat-Janssen’s book #Rajisms. Grand prize winners will each receive a P28,000 cash prize and an exquisite Julie Lluch trophy.

Photo from Alma Miclat

Meanwhile, there will also be an exhibit sale of artworks by past Maningning Art Award winners like Dexter Sy, Jessica Lopez, Nikko Pelaez, Kristoffer Tolentino, and Joen Sudlon, and by some faculty members and selected students of the FEU IARFA.

Maningning Miclat, a Filipina, published author, trilingual poet, prize-winning artist, translator, and art teacher, passed away at the tender age of 28 on September 29, 2000. Her legacy lives on in the memories of those who share her passion, her art. This is the guiding force behind the Maningning Miclat Art Foundation which encourages young poets and painters to hone their craft and to keep on with their art.

For particulars on the event, follow the Maningning Miclat Artist Page on Facebook. Email fca@feu.edu.ph or call (63) 8-849-4145. Pre-order Ningning at Liwanag: Antolohiya ng 10 Nagwagi sa Gawad Maningning sa Tula (2003-2021) at maningningpoetry@gmail.com. – Rappler.com