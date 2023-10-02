‘BOMB??’: How a crumpled piece of paper shut down the Bicol airport for hours

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BOMB JOKE. This piece of paper with the word 'BOMB??' was found in the aircraft's restroom.

The bomb threat caused a total of 10 Cebu Pacific flights to be delayed and a Philippine Airlines flight to be diverted back to Manila

MANILA, Philippines – The Bicol International Airport (BIA) was shut down for several hours on Monday, October 2, because of a “bomb joke incident,” causing 12 flights to be delayed.

The threat? A crumped notebook page scribbled with the word “BOMB??” It was found in the aircraft’s restroom by the flight crew.

The incident occurred on Cebu Pacific Airlines Flight 5J 326, which was scheduled to depart for Manila at 10:45 am.

The plane was taxiing on the ramp at 10:52 am when the pilot informed air traffic control about the threat. By 11:02 am, the BIA Management had temporarily closed the runway and deplaned 133 passengers, including three infants, for security inspections.

At 11:30 am, the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group and K9 units began inspecting passengers and hand-carried baggage. After airport authorities completed a runway sweeping, the BIA resumed normal operations as of 1:35 pm. The affected Cebu Pacific flight departed BIA at 2:39 pm.

The bomb threat caused a total of 10 Cebu Pacific flights to be delayed. Air traffic control also had to redirect an arriving PAL PR2915 flight back to Manila since the Cebu Pacific aircraft was still on the runway.

Making bomb jokes or threats is punishable by imprisonment for up to five years along with a fine of up to P40,000 under Presidential Decree No. 1727. It is also punishable by imprisonment for up to 12 years under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Investigations remain ongoing. – Rappler.com