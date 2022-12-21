SMC Infra announces 8-hour toll holiday

No toll for 8 hours on Christmas and New Year

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel Corporation Infrastructure (SMC Infra) announced on Wednesday, December 21, its traditional toll holiday for Christmas and the New Year.

SMC President Ramon Ang said the 8-hour toll holiday will be from 10 pm of December 24 to 6 am of December 25, and from 10 pm of December 31, 2022 to 6 am of January 1, 2023.

The waived fees will be in effect at the Southern Tagalog Arterial Road (STAR), South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), the Skyway System, NAIA Expressway, and the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX).

Meanwhile, Ang said motorists should expect traffic and congestion since health restrictions have eased as he appealed for “patience and understanding.”

In coordination with police and local government units, he said SMC has deployed additional personnel at its tollways to help manage the flow of vehicles at exit points and assist motorists.

Ambulant tellers deployed at toll plazas help scan Autosweep cards along queues to speed up traffic flows. Ang urged motorists to always keep their Autosweep ETC cards ready.

“What would be a big help is if we all plan our trips well ahead, and leave earlier to allot more time for travel, especially if you are catching a flight or scheduled bus trips. For motorists, we also suggest to please make sure your vehicles are in good condition, and that your electronic toll collection accounts are topped up, to prevent any delays to you and others,” Ang said.

Ang said SMC Infra was also continuing implementing the “Seamless Southern Tollways” initiative as part of its preparations for the holiday rush.

Seamless Southern Tollways lessens toll stops for motorists headed south via the Skyway System, SLEX, and STAR from five to just two–the entry and exit points. This turns the Calamba, SLEX Greenfield, and Sto. Tomas, Batangas toll plazas into pass-through lanes.

– Rappler.com