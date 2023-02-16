Catriona Gray and Sam Milby are engaged

Catriona shows off her engagement ring as she holds a coffee cup that reads 'Future Mrs. Milby'

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is engaged to her boyfriend of almost three years, actor Sam Milby.

In a post on social media, Catriona shared a photo of her and Sam saying, “Living in an answered prayer with my best friend. I love you, fiancè.”

She included a photo of the two of them holding coffee cups, with hers reading “Future Mrs. Milby.” Her engagement ring can also be seen in the photo.

Sam posted the same photo on social media, saying “I (FINALLY) put a ring on it! I love you my forever koala… now my fiancé.”

Catriona and Sam first went public with their relationship in May 2020, though they were first rumored to be dating in January 2019 when Sam was spotted with Catriona and her dad.

The two are both talents of Cornerstone Entertainment, and attended the same church and bible study group.

Catriona was previously in a six-year relationship with model Clint Bondad, while Sam dated model Mari Jasmine. – Rappler.com