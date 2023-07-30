LOOK: Thai stars Billkin Putthipong and PP Krit are coming to Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The ‘I Told Sunset About You’ actors are holding a fan meeting in September

MANILA, Philippines – Billkin Putthipong and PP Krit, lead stars of the hit Thai boys’ love series I Told Sunset About You, are finally coming to the Philippines to meet their Filipino fans.

Event organizer Three Angles Production announced on Friday, July 28, that the Thai actors are holding their first fan meeting in Manila on September 10 at World Trade Halls B & C.

“BKPP fans, mark your calendars and get ready to meet your favorite Thai artists in Manila,” the caption read. “The long-awaited Billkin & PP Krit fan meeting is coming soon to your city!”

Additional details such as ticket price, seat plan, and selling dates have yet to be announced.

Produced by Nadao Bangkok studios, I Told Sunset About You follows estranged childhood best friends Teh (Putthipong) and Oh-aew (Krit), who reunite in a review school in their hometown in Phuket. As they prepare for college entrance exams, the two also rekindle their friendship.

Its sequel I Promised You The Moon aired in 2021.

Billkin Putthipong and PP Krit are the latest Thai artists to announce a show in the Philippines.

Some Thai stars who recently visited the country include Win Metawin, Freen Sarocha, Becky Armstrong, Ohm Pawat, Nanon Korapat, Tay Tawan, New Thitipoom, Gulf Kanawut, Nadech Kugimiya, Yaya Sperbund, and the cast members of F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers and BL series KinnPorsche and Love in the Air. – Rappler.com