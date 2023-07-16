‘We’re good’: Enrique Gil addresses split rumors with Liza Soberano once more

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Liza has her eyes set on a Hollywood career, while Enrique is set to star in his first film in three years

MANILA, Philippines – Celebrity couple Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano are still being hounded by breakup rumors, so much so that the actor had to reiterate to the media that they’re “good.”

On the July 13 episode of TV Patrol, Enrique emphasized that he and Liza are still doing well, but that both are just focused on their individual projects.

“We’re good, we’re good. You know, I’m busy with all my projects,” he said. “She’s busy with all her projects naman. She’s focusing on international work, which is super good for her.”

Liza has her eyes set on a Hollywood career and has even filmed for the international movie Lisa Frankenstein, while Enrique is set to star in I Am Not Big Bird – his first film in three years.

“Kahit super busy kami (Even if we’re so busy), we still support each other no matter what,” he added. “I’m super happy for her and super happy for me, too.”

With Liza’s transfer to new management in 2022, the couple’s long-distance relationship, and their lack of social media posts together, fans have speculated that they have broken up.

In June 2022, Liza stressed that they were “fine” and that Enrique was even supportive of her plans to prioritize her career.

Earlier in April, Enrique also affirmed that they were still together.

“We’re good, we’re good,” he had also said then. “It’s hard [being in a long-distance relationship] as we don’t talk like we used to due to different time zones, but we still keep in touch.”

“I am going to support her no matter what. I love her to death,” he added.

In May, Liza’s former manager Ogie Diaz floated breakup rumors, claiming that it was the actress’ “choice” to split as she’d rather focus on pursuing a career in Hollywood. Ogie also added that Enrique allegedly fought to keep the relationship.

Netizens, however, were not happy with Ogie publicizing Liza and Enrique’s personal affairs, saying that he was not in a position to do so, given his fallout with his former talent.

In June, weeks after Ogie’s claims, Liza and Enrique were spotted together at a party.

Liza and Enrique, better known as their love team name LizQuen, have been dating since 2014 but only publicly confirmed their relationship in 2019. They are best known for their projects My Ex and Whys, Alone/Together, Dolce Amore, Bagani, and Make It With You. – Rappler.com