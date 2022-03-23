Erich Gonzales marries Mateo Lorenzo – reports

The couple has been together since 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Erich Gonzales has reportedly wed her boyfriend businessman Mateo Lorenzo.

The couple has yet to address their wedding publicly, but since February, photos have been circulating showing their marriage banns posted on a bulletin board at St. James the Great Parish in Ayala Alabang.

The banns stated that they intended to marry on March 21, but Pep reported that they married on March 23.

Erich confirmed that she was seeing someone outside of the industry in 2018. Since then, she’s kept their relationship under wraps, and does not post anything about it on social media. – Rappler.com