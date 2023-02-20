LOOK: ‘Between Us’ cast coming to Manila

Tickets for the May fan meeting will be available starting February 26!

MANILA, Philippines – The lead stars of hit Thai BL series Between Us are coming to the Philippines for their first fan meeting.

Media company Studio Wabi Sabi announced on Sunday, February 19, that the show is bringing their Between Me and You fan meeting to the SM North EDSA Skydome on May 28.

Lead stars Boun Noppanut and Prem Warut will be joined by actors Tae Weerapat, Benz Panupun, Yacht Patsit, Oreo Puwanai, Bosston Suphadach, and Oreo Puwanai in the fan meeting.

Tickets are priced from P3,500 to P15,000, with additional perks such as a group photo session, goodbye session, soundcheck access, photocard set, and souvenir card, depending on each ticket tier.

Tickets will be available starting February 26, 4 pm via the CDM Entertainment website.

Between Us revolves around Win and Team who develop a relationship while being part of a swim club.

The cast members of Between Us are the latest Thai artists to announce a show in the Philippines, following Freen Sarocha, Becky Armstrong, Kimberley Anne Woltemas, Mark Prin, Ohm Pawat, Nanon Korapat, Tay Tawan, New Thitipoom, Gulf Kanawut, Nadech Kugimiya, Yaya Sperbund, and the cast of F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers, and BL series KinnPorsche, and Love in the Air. – Rappler.com