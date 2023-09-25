‘Our little miracle’: Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella Obeñita gives birth

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MOTHER. Cinderella Obenita gives birth to her first child.

'From a natural start to an emergency C-section, our baby's safe arrival is all that matters,' says the beauty queen

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella Faye Obeñita has welcomed her first child with fiancé Henri Lopez.

On Sunday, September 24, the beauty queen shared a photo of her newborn as she detailed her birthing story.

“Our journey took an unexpected turn, but we’re stronger for it. From a natural start to an emergency C-section, our baby’s safe arrival is all that matters,” she wrote.

Obeñita also penned a message for her partner Lopez, saying that their baby’s arrival “was made even more special because [he was] there literally every step of the way.”

She also expressed her gratitude towards the doctors and medical staff, as well as their family and friends.

“For sharing [your] wisdom and experience, for all the love and care, I couldn’t have asked for a better support team,” she wrote.

Ending her post, she disclosed the name of her baby.

“Meet Hashi, our little miracle,” she said.

Fellow beauty queens such as Maureen Wroblewitz, Hannah Arnold, Samantha Panlilio, and Sandra Lemonon wrote their congratulatory messages for Obeñita.

Obeñita and Lopez got engaged in April, after more than six years of dating. She announced her pregnancy in June. Cinderella Faye Obeñita is the second Filipino to take home the Miss Intercontinental title. – Rappler.com