LOOK: New wedding photos of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin released

The wedding photos are released the same day the couple flies to the US for their honeymoon

MANILA, Philippines – We’re still not over #BinJin’s wedding! The Crash Landing on You newlyweds Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin shared on Monday, April 11, new official pictures from their intimate and elegant wedding ceremony.

Hyun Bin’s agency VAST Entertainment posted the four brand new wedding photos on Instagram. The actor is a happy groom as he dons a black tuxedo, while the blushing bride is seen sporting two beautiful dresses, one in white and one in green.

The wedding venue is also decorated with a set of colorful flowers, setting the mood for the joyous event.

“This is VAST Entertainment. On March 31, actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin wrapped up their wedding amid everyone’s support and blessings. Once again, we thank you for the support you’ve sent,” the caption reads.

The wedding photos were released on the same day the reel-turned-real couple was seen at Incheon International Airport, about to depart South Korea en route to Los Angeles, California for their honeymoon.

The couple got married in a private ceremony on Thursday, March 31, at the Aston House of the Grand Walkerhill Seoul Hotel with about 300 guests.

The pair confirmed their relationship on January 1, 2021, and announced their engagement in February 2022. They first worked together on the thriller film The Negotiation, and later on reunited in the award-winning drama Crash Landing on You. – with reports from Samantha Onglatco/Rappler.com

Samantha Onglatco is a Rappler intern under the Life & Style and Entertainment section.