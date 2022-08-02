Celebrities
LOOK: James Reid and Liza Soberano party with Bretman Rock and Bella Poarch

THE BADDEST. Liza Soberano, James Reid, and Bella Poarch party with Bretman Rock at his birthday.

Bretman turned 24 on July 31

MANILA, Philippines – Influencer Bretman Rock went all out for his 24th birthday celebration in Hawaii, with a star-studded guest list that included his fellow Fil-Am Bella Poarch, as well as stars Liza Soberano and James Reid.

Liza and James were seen partying with Bretman and Bella in an Instagram story shared by Bretman on August 2 (Philippine time). 

Liza previously hung out with Bretman and Bella at a Philippine Independence Day party in Los Angeles in June.

She and James have been frequenting the United States together after Liza signed with James’ record label, Careless Music. 

The two also recently had dinner with GOT7’s Bambam in Manila when the K-pop star was in town to perform at K-pop Masterz. – Rappler.com

