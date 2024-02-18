It’s been a long time coming: PH celebs attend Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ concert

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Isabelle Daza, Anne Curtis, Andrea Brillantes, and Kathryn Bernardo are some of the lucky Swifties who watched 'The Eras Tour' live!

MANILA, Philippines – Sana all! Several Filipino celebrities had their wildest dreams come to life as they were among the lucky fans who got the chance to watch pop star Taylor Swift during her highly-anticipated The Eras Tour concert.

To the heartbreak of many Philippine-based Swifties, the “All Too Well” hitmaker didn’t include a stop in the Philippines for her The Eras Tour. With zero shows in the country, numerous fans – including several famous Filipino personalities – flew to different parts of the world to catch the superstar in action.

Taylor had a four-night residency at the Tokyo Dome in Japan from February 7 to 10. As of February 18, she’s currently in Melbourne, Australia to conclude a three-night show. After Melbourne, she’ll be staging the concert in Sydney, Australia from February 23 to February 26. Then, Swift will bring the concert to Singapore – her only stop in Southeast Asia – from March 2 to 4 and 7 to 9.

Let’s take a look at the Filipino stars who channeled their die-hard fangirl selves for Taylor’s The Eras Tour concert:

Anne Curtis and Isabelle Daza

Anne marked her birthday on February 17 by catching one of Swift’s concert stops in Melbourne. The actress-host attended the show with her “It Girls” squad, fellow actress Isabelle Daza, Martine Cajucom, and Nicole Warne.

The celebrity friend group took to social media to document their concert experience, sharing photos of their tickets and friendship bracelets, as well as showing off their Taylor-inspired outfits.

“I have two types of friends — those who make fun of me for being a Swiftie and those who fly to come see her with me,” Martine captioned her Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Belle shared a compilation of clips from the concert. “The Taylor effect,” she wrote.

Kathryn Bernardo

Kathryn also flew to Melbourne to watch The Eras Tour concert with best friend Arisse de Santos. For her concert fit, the actress donned a Taylor Swift T-shirt, metallic mini-skirt, and black boots.

Screenshot from Kathryn Bernardo’s Instagram story

The A Very Good Girl star has been a known Swiftie for several years now. In 2014, Kathryn already attended Swift’s Red tour, the singer’s last concert in the Philippines. And she even had the chance to pose for a photo with the Grammy-winning singer!

Alexa Ilacad

Alexa was one of the lucky Swifties who were present during the singer’s three-night concert in Japan. The actress stunned in a Speak-Now inspired pink tulle dress. Completing her look are multiple friendship bracelets on her arm and butterfly clips on her hair.

“I can’t believe I finally experienced this live. My life is complete,” she wrote alongside a clip of the singer performing “All Too Well.” In a separate clip, the Pira-Pirasong Paraiso actress wrote: “I was enchanted to meet you, Taylor.”

Screenshot from Alexa Ilacad’s Instagram story

Screenshot from Alexa Ilacad’s Instagram story

Angelika dela Cruz

Fangirling knows no age and actress Angelika is proof of that! Sharing photos from the Japan concert stop, she thanked the American singer for making a tita like her happy.

Andrea Brillantes

The Eras Tour is a huge event for a lot of Swifites. And like most fans, Andrea also went all out with her concert OOTD! The actress was a head-turner with her French Fries costume and a cheeseburger box clutch. The whole ensemble is a nod to the “You Need to Calm Down” music video where Taylor dressed up as French fries while Katy Perry wore a burger outfit.

“I know I had the best day with you today. Taylor Swift + my sisters + Tokyo = the best day,” the Senior High actress said alongside photos of her enjoying the concert.

Michelle Vito

Another Speak Now girlie! Michelle watched Taylor’s Japan concert in an all-purple ensemble: floral tube top, waistband pants, and butterfly accessories.

“Finally! My heart is so happy,” she captioned her post.

Criza Taa

Former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Criza said that it was “enchanting to finally meet” Taylor during the singer’s Japan concert.

“Dreams really do come true. I still remember the day you announced your The Eras Tour concert for 2024 and all I said was, ‘I need to go. Whatever happens, I’m gonna go,” she said. The Zoomers star added that she “prayed and manifested” for her concert moment.

Addressing the singer, Criza said: “I will fly thousands of miles just for you and only you. You’re the only one who can make my heart skip a beat.”

The Eras Tour served as the singer’s first stadium tour in five years. It kicked off in the USA in March 2023 and is expected to end by December 2024 after 150 shows.

According to the Guinness World Records, Swift’s The Eras Tour has officially been named as the highest-grossing music tour ever. It’s the first concert tour to generate over $1 billion in revenue. – Rappler.com